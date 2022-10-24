Promoters have announced the first batch of artists set to perform at next year’s South By Southwest (SXSW), with a stonking 191 names featured on the bill.

Among them are the likes of Algiers, Flowerkid, Kalush Orchestra and Jaguar Jonze, as well as a slew of acts – 41 altogether – hailing from the UK. Local exports will include Coach Party, Crawlers, Demob Happy, Exit Kid, Folly Group, The Golden Dregs, Jane Weaver, The Lounge Society, The Orielles, Poster Paints and Steam Down.

SXSW 2023 will take place in its usual home of Austin, Texas, running over six days from Monday March 13 to Saturday 18. It’ll be the main festival’s 27th edition, and the second to be held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; it returned to its usual format this year, after being cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.

Registration for delegate badges are open now. Music-only badges will run for $695 (£611), while film and TV badges will cost $995 (£874), and interactive event badges will cost $1,095 (£962). Platinum badges – which allow delegates access to events across all categories – will run for $1,395 (£1,226). More information can be found here.

The first 191 artists announced for SXSW 2023 are:

250

Ailbhe Reddy

Albertine Sarges

Algiers

Alien Tango

Amber Arcades

Anna Salman

Ariel & The Culture

Armani White

ASHY

Automelodi

Avalanche Party

Baby; Baby: Explores The Reasons Why That Gum Is Still On The Sidewalk

Balimaya Project

Balming Tiger

Beatenberg

Been Stellar

Beenzino

Being Dead

Beverly Kills

Bibi Club

Big Bill

BIRTHH

bj wnjn

Blondshell

Bloomsday

Bones and Jones

Brighde Chaimbeul

Cafuné

Cailin Russo

Campfire Social

The Chairs

Chief Cleopatra

Chiiild

Choses Sauvages

CHROMA

Coach Party

Colin Gilmore

Constant Follower

Crawlers

Criibaby

Darling West

Data Animal

Dead Gowns

Dead Pony

Death And Vanilla

Demob Happy

Die Spitz

Disq

DoomCannon

Dream, Ivory

DYGL

Edie Bens

ena mori

Exit Kid

Far Caspian

Fat Tony

Flowerkid

foamboy

Folly Group

Foyer Red

Fragile Rock

fuvk

Germein

Ghouljaboy

GHUM

Ginevra Nervi

Gloria de Oliveira

Godcaster

The Golden Dregs

Grace Pettis

Great Gable

HARU NEMURI

Hayley Warner

Helen Ganya

Her Skin

Hope

Housewife

Iguana Death Cult

iLe

Immaterial Possession

Izzy Heltai

Jad Fair and The Placebos

Jaguar Jonze

James and the Cold Gun

Jane Weaver

Jazz re:freshed DJs

Jealous

Jeannel

Jembaa Groove

JessB

JESSWAR

JEVERSON

Jobber

Julie Doiron

Julie Odell

Kalush Orchestra

Kidd Kenn

Kiwi Jr.

Knifeplay

Krooked Kings

Kym Register

Ladaniva

layzi

Le Couleur

Lee Bains + The Glory Fires

Leesuho

Lemonade Shoelace

Letting Up Despite Great Faults

Living Hour

Lola Brooke

The Lounge Society

MANE

Marina Allen

Max Cooper

Medium Build

Meltt

M(h)aol

Mightmare

milk.

modernlove

Moritz Fasbender

MOSES

Mudd the student

mui zyu

Mynolia

Nadeem Din-Gabisi

NEMOPHILA

N’famady Kouyaté

Nisa

NTsKi

Núria Graham

Omega Sapien

Orchestra Gold

The Orielles

Orions Belte

Otoboke Beaver

Paisley Fields

Panic Shack

Pearla

Pickle Darling

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Plàsi

Plattenbau

poolblood

Poster Paints

Quarters of Change

Red Rum Club

Rett Madison

Ric Wilson

Robocobra Quartet

Ron Gallo

Rosie Darling

RVG

Saloon Dion

San Saba County

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Scorey

Sea Lemon

Sego

Shadow Show

Sid Simons

Silverbacks

Smut

Snøw

Somebody’s Child

Son Rompe Pera

Sophia Galaté

SPARKLING

spill tab

Steam Down

Sug Daniels

Sweet Pill

Tamzene

TC Superstar

Teenage Halloween

Thanya Iyer

Thao

TmbaTa Orchestra

Tomato Flower

The Trials of Cato

Tribe Mafia

The Vices

Vox Rea

The Wandering Hearts

Warm Human

Why Bonnie

Wynona Bleach

Yazmin Lacey

Yogetsu Akasaka

Your Grandparents