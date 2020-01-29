First artists announced for the ‘Human Traffic’ rave this summer

The first wave of artists for the huge ‘Human Traffic Live’ event have been announced. You can watch the trailer for the event below.

The event is inspired by the original Human Traffic film which was released in 1999 and set over the course of a drug-fuelled weekend in Cardiff. The cult film starred Danny Dyer, John Simm, Lorraine Pilkington, Shaun Parkes and Nicola Reynolds.

The ‘Human Traffic Live’ event will see a series of raves take place at Printworks London from May 22 to June 14 and you can get tickets for the event here.

Artists announced today (January 29) include William Orbit, Judge Jules, Altern-8, 2 Bad Mice, X-Press 2 and Danny Rampling – founder of Shroom. The event will also be opened by Pete Tong who is the Musical Director for the event. Paul Oakenfold was previously announced to appear when the event was first announced.

Speaking about the event, Tong said: “As the original music director of the film, I am delighted to return to the same role for the live experience.

“This film has stood the test of time because all the emotions and feelings we have, that excitement before a night out, the tracks that keep us on the dance floor and then wanting to do it all again come the next weekend, it hasn’t changed.”

As well as the rave, ‘Human Traffic Live’ will also see a 50-minute live theatrical experience which will recreate iconic moments from the Human Traffic film.

Other events planned include a 90’s themed exhibition and pop-ups of the film’s set.

Last year, a follow up to Human Traffic was officially confirmed, with its director saying the film would be “a reaction to Brexit.” Human Traffic: The Revolution was announced by writer and director Justin Kerrigan at Cardiff’s Tramshead last April where a 20th anniversary celebration for the original film was taking place.

Kerrigan shouted “we’re doing Human Traffic 2″ to huge applause at the event. He added: “It’s about one race, the human race and a reaction to Brexit. We love you people and we can’t wait to see you again.”

The sequel was first revealed back in 2016 when a Facebook page was launched; the page became active again last year.

Back in 2016, Dyer hinted that he could reprise the role of Moff, tweeting that it was “one of my favourite characters ever.”