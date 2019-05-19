The duo say they're "devastated"

Swedish duo First Aid Kit have cancelled all their planned summer tour dates citing “unforeseen medical circumstances” as the reason.

Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg announced the news yesterday (May 18) on social media in a message to their “beloved listeners and followers,” adding that they were “devastated” by the news.

The statement read: “We’re devastated to have to cancel the planned summer dates this year. We were super excited to play, but because of unforeseen medical circumstances we simply cannot do the shows. All will be okay and we look forward to seeing you soon again.”

The duo were due to play All Points East on June 2, and Glasgow SWG3 on May 31 together with several dates in the US and Europe.

In an interview with NME at the BRIT Awards earlier this year, where they were nominated for Best International Group, First Aid Kit called for women to be better represented both on stage and behind the scenes in the music industry.

“There’s a long way to go,” Klara told NME. “Also, not just the actual artists that play but behind the stages as well – there are hardly any women anywhere. In our industry, we don’t really see women a lot unless we employ them; which we try to do as much as possible. I just wish it was more diverse on stage and behind the stage as well. “We live in a patriarchy. It’s so engrained.” Johanna added: “There are a lot of dudes, everywhere we go. A lot of men are in power and they’re the ones who gets to play and who gets in the media.”

Reviewing their 2018 album, ‘Ruins’, NME wrote: “There’s something endearing about First Aid Kit’s dedication to their sound. ‘Distant Star’ is a classic country ballad imbued with both bounce and the blues, while the album’s title track pays more tribute to Fleet Foxes with its almost medieval melody, and ‘Hem Of Her Dress’ provides a Leonard-Cohen-meets-mariachi coda.

‘Ruins’ might see the band playing it safe, but rarely are safety manuals this stunning.”