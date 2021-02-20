First Aid Kit cover Bette Midler’s ‘The Rose’ on Swedish game show

First Aid Kit appeared as musical guests on a Swedish game show this week, covering Bette Midler track ‘The Rose’ – watch the performance below.

Klara and Johanna Söderberg have been appearing on På Spåret recently as the house band, and their appearance this week saw them taking on the 1979 track that appeared on the soundtrack for Midler’s film of the same name.

Watch the performance below.

The Bette Midler cover is the latest in a number of renditions First Aid Kit have been sharing over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last September, the duo shared two covers of classic Scandinavian pop hit ‘Come Give Me Love’ – one in English and one in their native Swedish.

The new cover was released to support The Swedish Cancer Society to celebrate the launch of its annual pink ribbon, which was designed by First Aid Kit themselves.

Earlier last year, First Aid Kit also shared a cover of Willie Nelson’s ‘On The Road Again’ to support the global touring community through the coronavirus pandemic.

“So much of the magic happens behind the stage,” the duo said. “It’s easily taken for granted, but without our touring and venue crew live music wouldn’t be possible. It’s important that we help them out right now.”

The duo released their last album, ‘Ruins’, in 2018. A four-star NME review of the album said: “‘Ruins’ is a lush, expansive release that uses the siblings’ uncanny blood harmony to full effect, elevating their low-key folk songs into something majestic.

“Like The Staves, Haim and classic rockers Heart before them, something happens when these sisters sing together that defies the boundaries of mere Radio 2-friendly pop. It’s the kind of searing sound that makes your heart leap out of your chest.”