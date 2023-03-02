First Aid Kit, Devo and Spiritualized announced for Green Man 2023

First Aid Kit, Devo and Spiritualized have been announced as headliners for this year’s Green Man Festival.

The Brecon Beacons, Wales festival will return for its 21st edition on August 17-20.

Also on the bill are Amyl And The Sniffers, Slowdive, The Walkmen, Young Fathers, Confidence Man, Goat, Snail Mail and Sudan Archives. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Tickets for Green Man Festival 2022 have already sold out, but you can find out more information about this year’s event by heading here and see the full line-up so far below.

Last year’s Green Man Festival was headlined by Kraftwerk, Michael Kiwanuka, Beach House, Metronomy and Bicep.

Reviewing last year’s festival, NME awarded the event five stars and described it as a “magical, celebratory musical trip to the outer limits”.

The Green Man 2023 announcement comes just two days after Devo confirmed a one-off date in the UK at London’s Eventim Apollo as part of their farewell tour in 2023.

Tickets for their show on August 19 go on sale this Friday (March 3) at 10am GMT and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

It comes after the band were recently announced among the first wave of acts at Øya Festival 2023 alongside Sigrid and FKA Twigs.

Last year the band were nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and they told NME at the time that if the band were inducted they intended to commemorate the historic honour by being buried next to the museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the end the band lost out to the likes of Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Parton, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.