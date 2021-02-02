First album recorded by an unborn baby to be released

This April will see the release of what is almost certainly the first album recorded by an unborn baby.

Luca Yupanqui’s debut album ‘Sounds Of The Unborn’ was recorded while she was still in her mother’s womb, and is set for release on April 2 via Sacred Bones.

Yupanqui is the child of musicians Elizabeth Hart, bassist in experimental rock band Psychic Ills, and Iván Diaz Mathé, a collaborator with the likes of Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry.

You can hear the first track from the album, ‘V4.3 pt.2’ above, along with a video made up of footage recorded by the couple.

“We did some Super 8 footage during the recording sessions and later we teamed up with artist Victoria Keddie because we love her approach and aesthetic. She processed the film with analog gear and created a visual trip that summarises what we felt while creating this album,” said Mathé.

The album was recorded using biosonic MIDI technology, which translated the baby’s in utero movements into sound. The technology was hooked to Hart’s stomach, transcribing its vibrations into Mathé’s synthesizers.

After five hour-long sessions, Hart and Mathé then edited and mixed the results of the sessions, trying to intervene as little as possible to allow “Luca’s message to exist in its raw form.”

“It is human nature to wonder what life is like inside another human being’s consciousness. How does it feel? What does it sound like? All these questions became stronger and more important to Elizabeth and Iván while they were waiting for Luca to come into the world,” reads a press release.

“At a certain point the questions turned into, What would she say if she could speak? How would she react to the outer world? And ultimately, What kind of music would she play if she was able to? This album is an attempt to answer those questions.”