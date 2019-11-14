Tickets are now on sale for Sziget 2020

Hungary-held event will take place from August 5-11 next year

Sziget have announced ticket details for their 2020 festival.

The expansive Budapest, Hungary-held event will take place from August 5-11 next year and fans can get their hands on tickets starting at €299 right up to €599 for VIP tickets for the next 24 hours from today (November 14).

Foo Fighters, Florence and the Machine, Ed Sheeran and Twenty One Pilots all topped the bill in 2019. The 1975, Richard Ashcroft, Chvrches, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Jungle, Idles and Pale Waves also performed.

The 2018 edition of the festival also welcomed headline sets from Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Kygo and Arctic Monkeys.

No announcements have been made yet as to who the 2020 headliners will be.

Tickets for Sziget 2020 are on sale now, and you can grab them from here. Any customers that purchase their seven day passes over the next 24 hours will also receive a limited edition goodie bag which will contain a T-shirt, socks, a paper textile gym bag + stickers.

Ticket sales will continue after the first 24 hours but without a goodie bag.

The festival first started in 1993 and was originally called Diáksziget (Student Island).

It eventually changed it’s name to Sziget in 2002 and has since grown into a huge event attracting a host of major artists over the years.