First ‘Festival Of Brexit’ event kicks off in Wales despite objections

Unboxed – formerly known as the Festival Of Brexit – began in Wales next week despite numerous objections.

Commissioned in 2018 by then-UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the event was described as a showcase for the nation’s “unique strengths in creativity and innovation” after leaving the EU – with comparisons being made to the 1951 Festival Of Britain.

While critics have consistently questioned the hefty estimated £120millon cost of the festival, planning took a step forward in 2020 when organisers called for “daring, new and popular” ideas that would unite the UK.

Last October, the Festival Of Brexit rebranded as Unboxed and outlined details of its 2022 inaugural edition.

As BBC News reports, the festival kicked off at Caernarfon Castle in Gwynedd, Wales yesterday (March 30). Its first event, ‘About Us’, saw live music being performed outside the castle while various artworks were projected onto its walls.

Sam Hunt, Unboxed’s programme director, said the event highlights the “ambition” of creative people from across the UK. Its official website describes the project as “a spectacular live show and multimedia installation”.

Many people are still opposed to Unboxed as it’s being hosted in an area that voted strongly against Brexit in the United Kingdom European Union membership referendum back in 2016.

One resident from the town, Sue, told BBC News that she would not be participating as she remains anti-Brexit. “Lots have sussed it’s a Brexit thing, and are like, no,” she told the outlet.

About Us starts tonight! Caernarfon Castle is the most beautiful canvas for a beautiful show. Check out these shots from our test run through last night to see what is in store for the shows running from tonight – 5 April from 8.45pm until 10.30pm. You won’t want to miss out 😍 pic.twitter.com/wI1lngmchz — unboxed2022 (@unboxed2022) March 30, 2022

What an incredible opening show in #Caernarfon #Cymru for #AboutUs2022. The first of five UNBOXED commissions that are visiting Wales – we can’t wait to see what else in store. Make sure to get yourself down to Caernarfon Castle to see the show, running until 5 April pic.twitter.com/3D57OiODRT — unboxed2022 (@unboxed2022) March 30, 2022

Come to Caernarfon! Because it’s going to look like this tonight (30 March) to 5 April – infused with new poetry and music! @PoetrySociety @Stemettes @59productions @unboxed2022 pic.twitter.com/42XLB1xJuZ — Judith Palmer (@WasThatThunder) March 30, 2022

Caernarfon choir Côr Dre, however, has defended its decision to take part, claiming that the festival has “nothing to do with Brexit” or promoting the idea of “Britishness”.