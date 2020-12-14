Billie Eilish has announced that the first full trailer for her upcoming documentary will land tomorrow (December 15).

Announced in September, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is set to be released in cinemas and on Apple TV+ streaming service next February.

The forthcoming documentary, which has been teased by Eilish for nearly a year, is directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.

Following the release of a short trailer for the film a few months ago, Eilish has now revealed that the first full trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will arrive tomorrow (December 15) at 5pm GMT (9am PST).

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

The documentary film

Trailer out tomorrow at 9am PT @appletv pic.twitter.com/Uo6KSKMMrj — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 14, 2020

Back in January, Eilish said she was “terrified” at the prospect of the upcoming documentary.

“I’ve seen no part of it,” she said in an interview ahead of her performance as part of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert. “I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

Last week, Eilish and Finneas shared a Christmas cover of ‘Silver Bells’ in the run-up to the holidays.

The performance came as part of iHeartRadio’s 2020 Jingle Ball where she also performed recent singles ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’.

Meanwhile, Eilish has revealed some of her top songs of the year, giving a special shout out to The Strokes and their latest album ‘The New Abnormal‘.

Speaking to Australian broadcaster triple j in promotion of its annual public-voted countdown, The Hottest 100, Eilish shared a list of nine songs from the past year that she loved.

They include The Strokes’ ‘At The Door’, James Blake‘s ‘Are You Even Real?’ Phoebe Bridgers‘ ‘Savior Complex’, Jorja Smith‘s ‘By Any Means’ and Dominic Fike‘s ‘Chicken Tenders’.