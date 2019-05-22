Get a first look at Spice Girls’ ’90s-tastic reunion stage

Woah

The Spice Girls have shared the first picture of the staging they will use during their upcoming reunion ‘Spice World’ tour.

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, posted a photo on Twitter yesterday (May 21) which shows a huge globe in the centre of the garish ’90s-style staging with a banner reading “Spice World”.

The legendary pop stars make their long-awaited comeback on Friday (May 24) when they kick off the tour at Dublin’s Croke Park.

Bunton, Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) will take to the stage at various stadiums this spring/summer including Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and London’s Wembley Stadium. Victoria Beckham – aka Posh Spice – will not be joining her former bandmates.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, fans can book to spend the night on the bus from the band’s 1997 film Spice World.

Airbnb has listed the Union Jack-adorned vehicle as accommodation that’s available to rent during their stint at Wembley Stadium. Host Suzanne Godley is offering six fans the opportunity to spend the night aboard the bus across the evenings of June 14 and 15.

The bus, which will set you back £99 per night, has been given an interior makeover by a team of designers and will be located at Wembley Park. Dates are available to book now.