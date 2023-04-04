Here’s your first look at the upcoming BLACKPINK mobile game

BLACKPINK have released the first preview of its upcoming mobile video game, BLACKPINK The Game.

Today (April 4), the K-pop girl group released the first in-game footage of their upcoming mobile game. The teaser opens with shots of the girl group in an tailor shop, before cutting to clips of animated versions of the members being dressed in the game.

The game’s developer, Takeone Company, has also unveiled screenshots of the game through the official BLACKPINK The Game Twitter account. According to the images, it seems like the game will contain a management element, alongside puzzles, mini-games and other exclusive content.

Fans can now pre-register for BLACKPINK The Game on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The mobile game is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2023, according to South Korean news outlet Korean JoongAng Daily.

“Players will witness the never-seen-before sides of Blackpink in a variety of ways. We hope all fans around the world will be able to enjoy the game,” BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment said in a press release, per Korean JoongAng Daily.

According to a report by Dong-A Ilbo, BLACKPINK are also expected to release a soundtrack and music video for the game, alongside other new content It’s currently unknown when those will be released.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Jisoo recently made her long-awaited solo debut with the single album ‘Me’. The project featured two new songs, the title track ‘Flower’ and the B-side ‘All Eyes On Me’.