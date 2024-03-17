First names announced for Chaka Khan’s Meltdown 2024

The first names have been announced for Chaka Khan’s Meltdown Festival, which is taking place in June this year.

The annual contemporary music festival is set to take place between June 14 and June 23 and the Southbank Centre confirmed in January that Khan would be curating this year’s edition.

Khan herself will be playing two shows at the festival, including a greatest hits set on the opening night at the Royal Festival Hall, and a performance of her 2004 album ‘ClassiKhan’ on the closing night, where she will be joined by the Black-led Nu Civilisation Orchestra.

Advertisement

Also announced are Brixton jazz group Speakers Corner Quartet, as well as Lady Blackbird, Morcheeba, Mica Paris and Incognito.

“It’s an honor to share with you some of the brilliant artists that will be celebrating the diversity and legacy of Meltdown!” Khan said in a new statement. “We are all family. Get ready to sing, dance, and feel the love!’”

Khan is the 29th artist to get the honour, and it will celebrate her 50-year career. “This festival isn’t just about music, it’s a feast for all your senses, a gathering of hearts and souls,” she said at the time.

“The Southbank Centre’s about to light up! We’re going to funk it up, rock every crowd, and touch every soul. It’s a community celebration, an all-ages bash. Join us and immerse yourself in a world that’s vibrant, diverse, and absolutely unforgettable.”

The festival comes 45 years after the singer’s breakthrough eponymous debut ‘Chaka’ in 1978, and in light of 10 Grammy Wins and an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year.

Advertisement

Running annually since 1993, Meltdown festival has seen collaborations from some of the most renowned names in music – including past curators David Bowie, Robert Smith, Jarvis Cocker, Lou Reed, Jeff Beck and more.

Last year’s edition was curated by Christine And The Queens, and featured performances from Sigur Rós, Yemi Alade, Johnny Jewel, Warpaint, Lynks and more.