First photo emerges of “new world” replacing Arcadia at Glastonbury 2019

Here's the first look at Arcadia's next offering.

An eagle-eyed Glastonbury fan has seemingly spotted what appears to be the Arcadia replacement being constructed for this year’s festival.

It was revealed earlier this year that the iconic spider, which hosted impressive performances of acrobatics and pyrotechnics, would not be returning for the 2019 festival.

However, the team behind the creation promised a “whole new world” in its place – and it seems that construction is well underway.

Photos captured from the BBC’s Glastonbury webcam show a similarly epic structure being created, with a series of trucks appearing to hoist the new creation into place.

Posting the photo on Twitter, renowned account TheGlastoThingy asked: “Arcadia rising?”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

This comes after the Arcadia creators promised an “evolving show in the skies” to replace the popular structure.

“Same field – new world! We are currently wrestling giant bits of machinery,” they said in a statement.

“A vast new project is taking shape at Glastonbury that will lay the foundations for a new site-specific landscape and an evolving show in the sky over the next five years.”