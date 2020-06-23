First posthumous release from Daniel Johnston announced

A new boxset from the late Daniel Johnston has been announced as part of the releases for Record Store Day 2020, marking the first posthumous release since the singer’s death last year.

The hugely influential US singer died in September 2019 after suffering a suspected heart attack.

The new boxset, entitled ‘The End Is Never Really Together’ will bring together vinyl copies of Johnston’s ‘1990’ and ‘Artistic Vice’, marking the first time they have been pressed on vinyl, as well as the first time they’ve been issued back into circulation in 10 years.

Only 500 copies of the special edition boxset will be available worldwide at participating Record Store Day locations on Saturday 29 August, after the event was rescheduled from this April.

As well as the records, the box set will also include seven stickers of Johnston’s recognisable artwork, a further 16-page artbook of Daniel’s drawings, as well as a ‘Jeremiah the Frog’ pin – the character from the cover art of Daniel’s ‘Hi How Are You’ album.

Fans will also receive an exclusive high-quality FOLK t-shirt with Daniel’s Captain America ‘End of the Show’ drawing.

The announcement comes after Vans unveiled a new range of shoes, shirts and hats printed with the art of the late singer.

The skate company teamed up with Austin firm No Comply to create the new designs.

It follows a similar clothing line from Supreme, who last month unveiled a series of plaid and rayon shirts, jackets, hoodies, beanies and tees which are all printed with Johnston’s artwork.