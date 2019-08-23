"This band is incredible"

Fans have been responding to Brockhampton’s latest album – and the reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Iridescence’, new album’Ginger’, was released earlier today and is the second to be released under the band’s record deal with RCA.

‘Ginger’ features a collaboration with Slowthai on the track ‘Heaven Belongs to You’. The record also includes the previously released singles ‘I Been Born Again’, ‘If You Pray Right’, ‘Boy Bye’ and ‘No Halo’.

You can read some of the first reactions from fans below:

Speaking to NME for their recent Big Read interview, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract said that the collective had attempted to make “a summer record” with ‘Ginger’ but found themselves being affected by the current state of Donald Trump’s America.

“[With ‘Ginger’] we were trying to make a summer album, but midway through we were like, ‘Damn, all these songs have hooks and are catchy, but they still feel kind of sad,'” said Abstract.

“The songs feel dark, but that’s because we chase what we feel in our hearts, not what’s on the radio.”

In a four star review of the album, NME said of ‘Ginger’: “Across ‘Ginger’, Brockhampton push themselves forward gently in musical terms. ‘Boy Bye’ is a carnival-like thing with a spellbinding lead line and freewheeling verses from every member swirling around, and this spirit is continued on the album’s highlight, its title track.

“‘Ginger’ is the sound of the lyrical weight of ‘Iridescence’ being forcibly lifted off the band, with auto-tuned melodies floating around a catchy, snappy beat. It’s utter bliss.”