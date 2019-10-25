Oh boy!

Fans, artists, celebrities and members of the music industry have shared their initial reactions to Kanye West’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’.

West’s record, which arrived earlier today (October 25) after numerous delays and false starts, hears the rapper venture into gospel territory on album number nine.

The reactions have been mixed so far with some fans fawning and others despairing over Ye’s new musical and thematic direction.

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport appeared to be unimpressed by West’s latest effort, labelling it “straight wackiness” and likening it to the sound of the 1993 film Sister Act 2.

Migos‘ Quavo, however, implied that he has enjoyed his first few spins.

Meanwhile, rapper Taylor Bennett – the younger brother of Chance the Rapper – implored his Twitter followers to judge the album for themselves.

And Chance’s manager Pat Corcoran also Tweeted about the album.

See some more reactions below – including from gospel rapper Lecrae.

Elsewhere, fans shared reaction gifs or posted their first thoughts. See below:

Ahead of the release of the album, West gave an expansive interview to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe where he declared himself “unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time”. He also revealed that a follow-up to ‘Jesus Is King’, titled ‘Jesus Is Born’, will be released on Christmas.

West also opened up to Lowe on his recent turn to religion. “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said.

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” West continued. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me.”