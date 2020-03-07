A new trailer for the Janelle Monáe-starring film Antebellum has been revealed – you can watch it below.

From the producers behind Get Out and Us, the upcoming movie will see Monáe take on her first lead role in a feature-length title.

Read More: Janelle Monáe’s Glastonbury performance solidified her status as a living icon

Advertisement

In the film, the singer and actor portrays successful author Veronica Henley, who is kidnapped and forced to live out a horrifying reality in which she is an enslaved woman. Monáe character is then faced with the task of breaking free by uncovering the mind-bending mystery of her situation.

“What if fate chose you to save us from our past?” the new trailer asks, while one character tells Henley: “I can tell you’re special.”

Clocking in at just 42 seconds, the trailer keeps the upcoming film’s mystery very much under wraps. A slightly longer teaser was shared back in November.

Speaking of her leading role in the project, Monáe told the Huffington Post: “I know that it’s about to open up another dimension in my life as an artist and as an actor, and this is definitely one of my most layered and toughest roles to date.”

Antebellum was directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, with the former recently describing the film as “a recontextualization of this country’s [America’s] original sin and the erasure of history and how it has impacted us as Black people.”

Advertisement

Also starring in the movie are Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

Antebellum is due to for release on April 24.

Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe recently revealed how she suffered mercury poisoning after unwittingly going overboard with their newly adopted pescatarian diet.