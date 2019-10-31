Fischerspooner announce split: “Thank you for everything”

Farewell, Fischerspooner

Fischerspooner have announced their split, after a career spanning more than 20 years.

The electroclash pioneers confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing an message that read: “FISCHERSPOONER IS DEAD LONG LIVE FISCHERSPOONER.”

A caption aimed at their fans stated: “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.”

The duo, comprising Warren Fischer and Casey Spooneyr, began life in 1998 as a performance art troupe based in New York. They went on to record four critically acclaimed electroclash records – including 2002’s ‘#1’ and 2005’s ‘Odyssey’, which featured guest spots from the likes of David Byrne.

After releasing 2009’s ‘Entertainment’, they embarked on a nine-year hiatus before returning with 2018’s ‘Sir’ – which was produced by REM’s Michael Stipe.

Fischerspooner said of Stipe said at the time: “Michael Stipe encouraged me to be more emotionally connected and to trust my voice. He also fought for a more raw vocal in the final production.

“He taught me new ways of creating melody and lyric. He was more than a producer. He was a mentor and a great friend who guided me through troubled times and captured my experience. He lifted me up at my lowest. This album is a document of that experience.”