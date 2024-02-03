Fish announces farewell ‘Road To The Isles’ European tour dates

Fish, the ex-frontman of Marillion, has announced his farewell European tour dates.

The ‘Road To The Isles’ tour will take place in 2024, where the singer will hit the road in The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and Sweden, amongst other countries.

Those also joining Fish for the ride include keyboardist Mickey Simmonds and regular touring guitarist and Robin Boult, both of whom have also co-written several albums with him. Tickets are on sale now – get yours here.

“Nominating a tour as a ‘farewell tour’ has a certain amount of gravitas,” said Fish. “And I’m so glad that I have managed to bring together a ‘best of’ line up of musicians from across my live career to come out on the bus with me on my final sortie out on the road.

“They’re not just highly talented musicians but old friends and co-writers of some of the finest songs I’ve released in the 35 years as a solo artist. It feels more like a Hollywood movie of veterans getting back together for one final mission rather than a rock and roll tour and the personalities and characters involved will ensure it’s going to be fun both on and off stage.”

The ‘Road To The Isles’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

2nd – Centre Culturel Opderschmelz, DUDELANGE, LUX

4th – Muziekgieterij, MAASTRICHT, NL

5th – Muziekcentrum, ENSCHEDE, NL

6th – Oosterpoort, GRONINGEN, NL

8th – Tivoli Vrendenburg, UTRECHT, NL

9th – Tivoli Vrendenburg, UTRECHT, NL

10th – Grosse Freiheit 36, HAMBURG, DE

11th – Carlswerk Viktoria, COLOGNE, DE

13th – Im Wisemaan, STUTTGART, DE

15th – Volkhaus, ZURICH, CH

16th – Muffathalle, MUNICH, DE

17th – Arena, WIEN, AU

19th – A2, WROCLAW, PL

20th – Progeresjam, WARSAW, PL

21st – Studio, KRAKOW, PL

22nd – Srtary Manez, GDANSK, PL

24th – Rockefellar, OSLO, NOR

26th – Byscenen, TRONDHEIM, NOR

28th – Pustervik, GOTHENBURG, SW

29th – Berns, STOCKHOLM, SW

30th – Amager Bio, COPENHAGEN, DK

NOVEMBER

1st – Alter Schlachtof, DRESDEN, DE

2nd – Tollhaus, KARLSRUHE, DE

3rd – Metropol, BERLIN, DE

His tour comes following his upcoming move with his wife Simone, which saw them sell their former recording studio and house in Haddington, East Lothian. Fish has lived there since he left Marillion in 1988; he will be moving to an island in the Outer Hebrides.