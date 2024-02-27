Fish announces final UK farewell tour with ‘Road To The Isles’ 2025 dates

Fish has added a series of UK shows to his upcoming farewell tour. Find ticket details below.

News that the ex-frontman of Marillion would be embarking on his final-ever run of live shows arrived earlier this month, when he announced ‘Road To The Isles’ tour dates across Europe.

Now, bidding a final goodbye to the music industry after four decades of hits, memories and touring, Fish has added a run of UK shows to the schedule. All set to take place towards the start of 2025, 13 shows have been planned for the UK, including a landmark show at London’s Palladium on February 25.

“I’ve been amazed at the response to the tour”, says Fish of the newly-shared tour dates, “The sales in the first week in Europe were phenomenal, so much so that dates had to be added to deal with the unprecedented demand. It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to take a bow on such a high and with the UK dates going on sale this week and finally closing the circle I’m sure it’s going to be an emotional finale.”

The shows kick off with an opening night at the Corn Exchange in Haddington – his home of many years – and continue with a stop at the Albert Hall venue in Manchester. From there, the dates continue throughout February with shows in Wolverhampton, Portsmouth, Bristol and more, before the final six shows are held the following month.

March dates include a slot at Cambridge’s Corn Exchange, which is followed by shows in Nottingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 1) – visit here to buy yours and find a full list of UK dates in the poster below.

“Nominating a tour as a ‘farewell tour’ has a certain amount of gravitas,” said Fish earlier this month, announcing the 2025 European tour dates. “I don’t want to be sticking to the same setlist every night and there are so many potential songs for the set we all felt that having a moveable feast was the way forward.”

“The setlist will be covering 12 solo albums and of course there will be material from my time with Marillion,” he added. “There’s a few epics from that time that I’d be remiss if I ignored and to be honest, I’m actually looking forward to revisiting a couple of those tracks. The band members have all played them at one time or another and are all more than capable of delivering fantastic renditions across the board. It’s going to be actually quite exciting revisiting a lot of the material with this historical line-up.”

As well as sharing UK dates, Fish has also added nine more live shows to his European leg of the ‘Road To The Isles’ tour due to high demand. These will all take place in November 2025, and include dates in Brussels, Antwerp, Frankfurt, Hannover and more. Visit here for a full list of dates and tickets.

The farewell tour comes following a move with his wife Simone, which saw them sell their former recording studio and house in Haddington, East Lothian. Fish has lived there since he left Marillion in 1988; he will be moving to an island in the Outer Hebrides.