Five Finger Death Punch’s Chris Kael tells artists who threaten to leave America to “stop bullshittin'”

Five Finger Death Punch‘s Chris Kael has called out artists and celebrities who threaten to leave America over politics, ideologies, economics and more.

“No one cares about anything enough to pack up and move out of the country,” the bassist claimed today (June 27) on Twitter.

He continued: “It’s easy to say onstage, on TV and on social media; but, when’s the last time you actually packed your bags for anything longer than a brief vacation and a quick return home? Stop bullshittin’. #USA.”

Kael’s comments come a few days after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told a crowd at the London stop of the band’s current Hella Mega Tour that he is “renouncing” his US citizenship, following the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Fuck America. I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here,” Armstrong said while onstage at London Stadium on Friday evening (June 24).

“There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country,” Armstrong continued. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Prior to Donald Trump winning the 2016 US presidential election, a number of high-profile entertainers vowed to flee the country if the controversial business mogul won over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Canada, Europe and South Africa were some of the destinations the A-listers said they were considering moving to, but despite the threats to move away most remained in the US post election.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, Lamb Of God singer Randy Blythe, and Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich were among those who said they would leave if Trump got elected.

Ulrich said at the time: “I am a hundred percent Danish citizen. I pay taxes in the USA, but I can’t vote in America.”

“Sometimes I think about moving home to Denmark… If Trump becomes President and everything goes to shit, I might make my way to the airport and ask if I can get back in again.”

Meanwhile, Madonna has shared her thoughts about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying that the decision has sent her into “deep despair”.