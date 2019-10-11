Five new Ariana Grande songs will be on the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ soundtrack, including a collaboration with Normani and Nicki Minaj

The news follows the recent 'Don't Call Me Angel' with Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus

Five new Ariana Grande songs will appear on her soundtrack to the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film, including a collaboration with Normani and Nicki Minaj.

It follows Grande’s recent collaboration for the soundtrack with Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus – ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’.

The film, directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, is out in the US on November 15, and two weeks later in the UK.

Full details of the film’s soundtrack, put together by Ariana Grande, see five new songs from the ‘thank u, next’ singer, including her second three-way collaboration of the record. See the tracklisting below.

The new Normani, Nicki Minaj and Ariana collaboration is called ‘Bad To You’, and it’s not clear yet whether it will be released as a single in advance of the full soundtrack’s release.

Announcing the full soundtrack on Instagram, Ariana said: “Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. We’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. These songs are so right for this film!

“This has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices.”

Reviewing Ariana, Miley and Lana’s track ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said the song was “a celebration of their differences,” writing: “Powerful, expertly produced and catchier than a rash, ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ has turned a chaotic idea into something excellent. Let’s just hope the film is this good too.”