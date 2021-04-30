Five people arrested in Lady Gaga dognapping case, including woman who returned them

Police have arrested five people who are suspected of involvement in the shooting of Lady Gaga‘s dog walker and the theft of the singer’s bulldogs.

Ryan Fischer almost died after he was shot in February when he tried to stop thieves who stole two of the singer’s dogs.

The pets, Gustav and Koji, were returned two days later after they were abandoned on the street.

Advertisement

It has now been confirmed that James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley have been taken into custody on Thursday and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

White’s father, Harold White, and Jennifer McBride, were also arrested on suspicion of acting as accessories to the theft.

White has also been charged with a count of firearm possession and McBride faces one count of receiving stolen property.

A statement from the LAPD also explains that McBride had reported that she found the dogs and responded to a reward email to return the animals.

Gaga is yet to respond to the arrests, although Fischer recently revealed that he had part of his lung removed after being shot.

Advertisement

Posting on Instagram, Fischer spoke about how he ended up back in hospital after being initially discharged only weeks after the incident.

“Recovery isn’t a straight line” he wrote.

“It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal.”