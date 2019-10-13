Five rappers removed from Rolling Loud festival line-up by police due to “gang affiliation”

22GZ, Casanova, Pop Smoke, Sheff G and Don Q are no longer playing this weekend's New York festival

Five rappers have been removed from this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in New York City by the city’s police department due to “gang affiliations”, it has been reported.

22GZ, Casanova, Pop Smoke, Sheff G and Don Q are no longer playing this weekend’s festival, held at the Citi Field baseball stadium in Queens.

As reported by The FADER, the NYPD sent a letter to the organisers of Rolling Loud, asking that the performers be removed from the lineup “due to public safety concerns”.

“[The rappers] have been affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide,” the letter reads, saying that their presence at the event could result in “a higher risk of violence.”

Tariq Cherif, co-founder of Rolling Loud, has responded to the situation, confirming that all five artists whose sets were cancelled will receive their full fee for the performances.

“I want everyone to know that we are still paying all of those artists full booking fees AND sending them offers for future Rolling Loud’s in other cities,” he said.

Rolling Loud, who are hosting their first NYC edition this weekend, is headlined by Travis Scott, who played last night (October 12), and A$AP Rocky, who closes the festival out tonight.

