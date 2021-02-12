FKA Twigs and Getty Images launch new initiative for Black storytellers

FKA Twigs has announced that she’s teaming up with photo agency Getty Images to launch a new scheme to empower Black storytellers.

The project, which launches later this year, will see Getty donate content from its Hulton Archive and its Editorial Collections. They will be available for non-commercial use for non-profit organisations and creators of colour to support artistic and educational projects about Black history.

As well as access to the Hulton Archive, the largest commercial archive in the world, Getty will also offer research support for educational, research, and mentoring initiatives focused on Black history.

“It was the artist Kandis Williams who told me how much of our history was in the Getty Images Archive,” Twigs said of the collaboration.

“We discussed how powerful it would be to to make these images available to black creators and educators, to enable us to put these pieces together, and make our history accessible for generations to come.”

“I was inspired by this conversation to get in touch with Getty Images and help develop conversations about ways to make Black history available to the community. When i was growing up it was something that i didn’t have ready access to.”

Getty’s senior vice president and head of content Ken Mainardis said: “At Getty Images, we believe in the power of imagery to change the world. To do this, we must support Black content creators to tell more of the authentic stories of the global black community.

“Knowing the past opens the door to the future. With this project, we hope to empower Black content creators to tell their story of their own history, and to support storytelling as a weapon in the struggle for racial uplift.”

Last month, meanwhile, Twigs released her first new music of the year in the form of her new collaboration with Headie One and Fred Again, ‘Don’t Judge Me’.