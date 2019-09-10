FKA Twigs announces 2019 European tour – including Brixton Academy show

See 'Magdalene' brought to life

FKA Twigs has announced details of more European tour dates for November, including a stop at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Yesterday saw the art-pop pioneer announce details of her hotly-anticipated second album ‘Magdalene‘ – due for release on October 25.

To launch the record, FKA Twigs will be bringing her acclaimed and artfully choreographed live show to select dates across Europe, calling at Cologne, Zurich, Milan, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, but will be kicking off at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Monday November 25. Tickets are on general sale from 10am on September 13 and will be available here.

“I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing,” said Twigs of the inspiration behind her new album. “I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace.

“I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down.”

She added: “But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene’. To her I am forever grateful.”