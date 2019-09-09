FKA twigs announces anticipated second album ‘Magdalene’

"I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing."

FKA twigs has announced details of her anticipated second album ‘Magdalene’.

The follow-up to 2014’s ‘LP1’, the London singer’s second record will be released on October 25. It arrives at the end of a tumultuous five year period that has seen her battling high-profile heartbreak, as well as the effects of laparoscopic surgery.

Describing how her life experiences have impacted the new record, she explained: “I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace.

“I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down

“But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene’. To her I am forever grateful”.

Check out the tracklisting in full below.

1 thousand eyes

2 home with you

3 sad day

4 holy terrain ft. Future

5 mary magdalene

6 fallen alien

7 mirrored heart

8 daybed

9 cellophane

Cellophone, the lead single from the record, arrived earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Twigs said ‘Magdalene’ is a record defined by its “absolute defiance and strength”.

“I was in a sad place, mentally, and I didn’t want to come out of it,” she told i-D. “I don’t have many friends there, and wasn’t communicating with my friends or family here. I just went and locked myself off.”