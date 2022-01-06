FKA Twigs announces new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’

FKA Twigs has announced full details of her new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’.

It comes after the artist teased new music on her TikTok account yesterday (January 5).

She also previously shared a preview of her new music last month to mark “the first day of capri sun szn”.

Now, she has taken to Instagram in a lengthy post, to announce the new mixtape, share the artwork and tracklisting.

“Hey i made you a mixtape, because when i feel you, i feel me and when i feel me, it feels good…,” she wrote before adding: “‘CAPRISONGS’ is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.

“It’s my stubborn caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create my saggi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club, to dance and to be social and my pisce venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again but this time with music and with myself.”

The mixtape, which is due to drop on January 14, features collaborations with Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Rema, Jorja Smith and Unknown T, DYSTOPIA, Shygirl and her recent team up with The Weeknd, ‘Tears In The Club’.

The full tracklisting for ‘CAPRISONGS’ is:

1. ‘ride the dragon’

2. ‘honda’ (feat Pa Salieu)

3. ‘meta angel’

4. ‘tears in the club’ (feat The Weeknd)

5. ‘oh my love’

6. ‘pamplemousse’

7. ‘caprisongs interlude’

8. ‘lightbeamers’

9. ‘papi bones’ (feat Shygirl)

10. ‘which way’ (feat Dystopia)

11. ‘jealousy’ (feat Rema)

12. ‘careless’ (feat Daniel Caesar)

13. ‘minds of men’

14. ‘minds of men (outro)’

15. ‘darjeeling’ (feat Jorja Smith & Unknown T)

16. ‘christi interlude’

17. ‘thank you song’

Back in September Twigs joined a global campaign to help prevent domestic and sexual violence.