FKA Twigs breaks free in enchanting ‘home with you’ video

FKA twigs has released new single ‘home with you’ – and it’s accompanied by a video directed by twigs herself.

The track is the latest effort to emerge from Tahlia Barnett’s upcoming second album ‘MAGDALENE‘, which is set for release on November 9.

It’s also accompanied by a video which reflects the track – with Barnett breaking free from an urban nightclub before eventually ending up in a suburban back garden.

“You can take the girl out of the suburbs but you can’t take the suburbs out of the girl. ‘home with you’ reinforced my reoccurring suspicion that when i’m in doubt, I should follow my gut and go home” she said of the track.

MAGDALENE, meanwhile, is the follow-up to 2014’s ‘LP1’ and arrives at the end of a tumultuous five year period that has seen her battling high-profile heartbreak, as well as the effects of laparoscopic surgery.