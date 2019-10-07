FKA Twigs breaks free in enchanting ‘home with you’ video

“You can take the girl out of the suburbs but you can’t take the suburbs out of the girl."
FKA twigs has released new single ‘home with you’ – and it’s accompanied by a video directed by twigs herself.
The track is the latest effort to emerge from Tahlia Barnett’s upcoming second album ‘MAGDALENE‘, which is set for release on November 9.
It’s also accompanied by a video which reflects the track – with Barnett breaking free from an urban nightclub before eventually ending up in a suburban back garden.
“You can take the girl out of the suburbs but you can’t take the suburbs out of the girl. ‘home with you’ reinforced my reoccurring suspicion that when i’m in doubt, I should follow my gut and go home” she said of the track.
MAGDALENE, meanwhile, is the follow-up to 2014’s ‘LP1’ and arrives at the end of a tumultuous five year period that has seen her battling high-profile heartbreak, as well as the effects of laparoscopic surgery.
Describing how her life experiences have impacted the new record, she explained: “I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace.
“I have always practised my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down.”
To launch her new album, FKA Twigs will be bringing her acclaimed and artfully choreographed live show to select dates across Europe, calling at Cologne, Zurich, Milan, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, but will be kicking off at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Monday November 25. Tickets are available here.