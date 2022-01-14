Listen to FKA Twigs’ new mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’

FKA Twigs has released her new mixtape, ‘CAPRISONGS’ – you can hear the record below.

The release is the follow-up to Twigs’ 2019 album ‘Magdalene’, and was previewed last month by her collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘Tears In The Club’.

‘CAPRISONGS’, which is executively produced by Twigs and El Guincho, features new Twigs collaborations with Pa Salieu (on ‘Honda’), Daniel Caesar (‘Careless’), Rema (‘Jealousy’), Jorja Smith and Unknown T (‘Darjeeling’), DYSTOPIA (‘Which Way’) and Shygirl (‘Papi Bones’).

“In the first lockdown I called around my team hinting that maybe I had hit the end of the road making music and putting my insides on blast how I have done for the last few years, it felt nice playing with the idea of not creating for the world,” Twigs explained about the creation of the record in a series of tweets overnight.

“I listened to podcasts and spoke to my friends loads on FaceTime, isolating alone I would pop my girlfriends on loud speaker and potter around my house listening to them natter on about this and that. As our lives got smaller and there was less to talk about, I found the search for connection and even the most simple conversations incredibly comforting. When I went out I would find myself listening in on other people talking and imagining what it would be like to hang out with those nattering strangers. I loved catching sound bytes of the world around me and filling in the blanks, my imagination was set alight.

“I started recording my friends talking and weaved it through the mixtape like a narrative of my healing. Having such wonderful people around me to laugh with. Made me feel lucky.”

Twigs continued: “If you are lonely or feel isolated or void of encouragement by your immediate circle you can borrow my friends on the mixtape. I think it’s my response to where the world has been at in recent times: the humm of the background podcast acting as the soundtrack to our lives as we desperately try not to be alone.”

Of her fellow executive producer, Twigs added: “Pablo had so much belief in me. It gave me a lot of confidence to want more for myself as an artist.

“Also to reach out and collaborate with other artists, and also to push myself to channel my pain and anxiety into work that felt more inclusive and dare I say joyful, this is something I have never been able to do before in my art. Those of you who have listened to ‘Magdalene’ know haha.

“I have fallen back in love with music, danger, trying new things, sex, love, raves. ‘CAPRISONGS’ is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.”

