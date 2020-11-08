FKA Twigs has commemorated the one-year anniversary of her latest album ‘Magdalene’ and celebrated it coinciding with Kamala Harris’ election to Vice President-elect.

Harris became the first woman and the first woman of colour to be elected to the office of Vice President in the US yesterday (November 7) following Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Twigs marked the anniversary of her second record on Facebook earlier today (8), writing: “Happy Birthday ‘Magdalene’ and what better way to celebrate your year’s anniversary than by Kamala Harris becoming not only the first woman but also the first Black woman to be the Vice President of the United States.”

She continued to quote lyrics from her song ‘Mary Magdalene’: “A woman’s worth/ A woman’s prerogative.”

happy birthday magdalene and what better way to celebrate your year’s anniversary than by Kamala Harris becoming not… Posted by FKA twigs on Sunday, November 8, 2020

“Thank you to everybody who helped me along the way to bring my vision to life,” she added. “It’s been magical and somehow today ‘Magdalene’ feels more prevalent to me than ever before.”

The musician also announced that she would be celebrating the anniversary throughout this week with “visual excerpts and stories” from herself and collaborators, as well as a “special merch drop”.

Following her election to Vice President-elect, Harris paid tribute to all the women who “paved the way” for her to take the office at a Biden victory event. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she promised.

Meanwhile, Twigs has written a whole new album during the coronavirus lockdown. “I just decided one day,” she said in a recent interview. “It was 1/3 of the way through and I just went and did it.

“It was really amazing because I worked predominantly with an amazing artist and producer called El Guincho, and I did the whole thing with pretty much all of the collaborators over FaceTime.”