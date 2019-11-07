Watch FKA Twigs cover jazz standard ‘Summertime’ live at Maida Vale

She also performed two songs from ‘Magdalene’

FKA Twigs recently performed live at Maida Vale, where she sang a cover of ‘Summertime’, the jazz standard popularised by Billie Holiday, and songs from her upcoming album ‘Magdalene’.

Twigs kicked off the session – for Annie Mac and BBC Radio 1 – with a moving rendition of ‘Summertime’, a George Gershwin composition initially written for the opera Porgy & Bess.

She then performed ‘Magdalene’ singles ‘Home With You’ and ‘Cellophane’, accompanied by a pianist as well as small string and woodwind sections.

Twigs’ performance was followed by an interview with Annie Mac, where she opened up about her mental health. “It’s becoming apparent as I get older and as I get to know myself, it’s okay not to feel amazing all the time,” she said.

Watch Twigs’ Maida Vale session below.

Twigs’ sophomore album ‘Magdalene’, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s ‘LP1’, is due out this Friday (November 8). Other songs already available from the album are ‘Sad Day’ and ‘Holy Terrain’, featuring Future.

Twigs is currently on tour in North America in support of ‘Magdalene’. Later this month she will tour the UK and Europe, making stops at O2 Academy Brixton on November 26 and Fabrique in Milan on November 30.