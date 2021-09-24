FKA Twigs joins campaign to prevent domestic and sexual violence

FKA Twigs has joined a global campaign to help prevent domestic and sexual violence.

The ‘Join The Chorus’ initiative is spearheaded by an animated short film featuring the singer to raise awareness of the need “for collective power to stop the violence that one in three women experience in their lifetimes”.

The clip, which you can view below, is based on the fable ‘The Flock’, in “which one bird gets trapped in a tree by a perpetrator of violence and can only break free with the help of her entire community of birds”.

Separate versions of the video are also voiced by Rose Byrne and and Thandiwe Newton.

According to a press release, the campaign which was launched at the United Nations General Assembly “calls on and provides tools to governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the public to tackle the alarming rise in domestic and sexual violence during the COVID-19 pandemic while urging leaders to make prevention a top priority in rebuilding efforts”.

It comes after Twigs, real name Tahlia Barnett, filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf last year in which she accused him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. The actor has since denied all of the allegations.

They reportedly held “productive negotiations” in settling the lawsuit earlier this summer.

The judge agreed to give both parties the chance to work out a settlement, with a follow-up court date now set for December 15.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, call the following for help:

Domestic Violence Assist – 0800 195 8699

National Centre for Domestic Violence – 0800 970 2070

Victim Support – 0808 168 9 111