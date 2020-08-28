FKA Twigs stuns with swordsmanship in music video for ‘Sad Day’

FKA Twigs has shared a new video for her ‘MAGDALENE’ track ‘Sad Day’, directed by Hiro Murai, best known for his work on Atlanta and collaborations with Donald Glover.

The accompanying short film was “co-conceived” by the pair and directed by Murai. It’s the first music video the filmmaker has been involved with since his Grammy Award-winning clip for Glover’s video for the Childish Gambino hit ‘This Is America’ back in 2018.

The video for ‘Sad Day’ was filmed in Twigs’ hometown of London. Partially inspired by a lyric from ‘MAGDALENE’ track ‘Home With You’ – “never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi” – it sees her battling through its streets alongside co-star Teake.

The video comes three years since Twigs began training in the Chinese martial art of Wushu under the guidance of Master Wu of the Shaolin Wushu Centre.

“Everything I’ve previously done with my body, all the training and dancing, has led to this point,” the musician commented in a statement.

Watch the video for ‘Sad Day’ below:

In addition to his work on the ‘This Is America’ video, Murai is also an executive producer on Atlanta and directed several episodes of the show’s second season. He also recently directed Rihanna and Donald Glover’s Guava Island film.

Twigs released ‘MAGDALENE’, her second album, last year. In a five-star review, NME praised the record’s “ambitious vision” and called Twigs “an unstoppable force of nature”.

In February of this year, she performed ‘MAGDALENE’ single ‘Cellophane’ at the NME Awards 2020, and took out Best British Solo Act.

In April, she collaborated with Headie One on his track ‘Judge Me’, produced by Fred Again.. ‘Judge Me’ appeared on Headie One and Fred Again..’s mixtape ‘GANG’, which also featured Jamie xx and Sampha.

Most recently, Twigs appeared on Ty Dolla $ign‘s single ‘Ego Death’ alongside Kanye West and serpentwithfeet.