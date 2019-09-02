FKA Twigs on the “defiance and strength” of her new album ‘Magdalene’

The long-awaited follow-up to 2014's 'LP1' will be out before the end of the year

FKA Twigs has discussed her upcoming new album ‘Magdalene’ in a rare interview, promising a show of “absolute defiance and strength” in her music.

The follow-up to 2014’s ‘LP1’ is set to be released this autumn, ending a four-year wait since the release of her last body of work ‘M3LL155X’.

In her first interview in nearly three years, Twigs has delved into the making of ‘Magdalene’, which was recorded between London, New York and Los Angeles with her co-producer Nicolas Jaar. Work on the record began back in 2016, when, according to the i-D feature, she “indulged in a period of solitude, taking to wearing long medieval dresses and wandering around by herself”.

“I was in a sad place, mentally, and I didn’t want to come out of it,” she told i-D. “I don’t have many friends there, and wasn’t communicating with my friends or family here. I just went and locked myself off.”

“The record is about every lover that I’ve ever had, and every lover that I’m going to have,” Twigs continued about ‘Magdalene’. Asked to describe the sound of the record, she added: “Just when you think it’s really fragile and about to fall apart, there’s an absolute defiance and strength in a way that my work’s never had before”.

“It’s really fragile. I made it at a time when I was in recovery – physically and emotionally – and I think that comes through.”

Back in June, FKA twigs shared a rare insight into her creative process with a new short film, Practice.