FKA Twigs on her love for Glastonbury: “It’s a special and ethereal festival”

FKA Twigs has spoken of her love for Glastonbury, ahead of the festival’s anticipated 50th anniversary this summer.

The singer, who delivered a stunning performance of ‘Cellophane’ at last night’s NME Awards, praised the festival after picking up the award for Best British Solo Act.

She told NME: “I think Glastonbury is a really special and quite ethereal festival. I played there once, and I played at sunset. It was such a beautiful show and there’s amazing leylines that go under the ground there.

“When I finished my album, there’s a leyline where Mary Magdalene’s leyline meets St Michael’s, and I went on a pilgrimage there to thank Mary Magdalene for inspiring my album.

The singer added: “I think that there’s loads of incredible female artists and they should be highlighted.”

Her comments came shortly before Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis was celebrated at the ceremony, where she picked up the award for Godlike Genius.

Taking to the stage to accept her award, which was presented by Billy Bragg and Taylor Swift, Eavis said: “Thank you so much! Thanks NME. I watched my dad pick this up when I was 16, and I was like ‘I would never do it’. But now, I’m just in so deep.

“Thanks to NME, and thanks to my dad for his support, my husband Nick and the 25 people on our table who run Glastonbury. This is about the whole team and all the amazing people that come each year. It stuns me every year, and in 2019 when we got rid of plastic, it was a huge leap forward. I looked around and thought ‘This is fucking incredible’.

“This is for all the female artists as well.”

The NME Awards 2020 opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by subsequent performances from Beabadoobee, Yungblud, AJ Tracey and FKA Twigs. The 1975 closed the event with a show-stopping headline performance.

