FKA twigs opens up on her mental health: “It’s okay not to feel amazing all the time”

"I know that I'm still perfect the way that I am"

FKA twigs has opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles, saying that “it’s okay not to feel amazing all the time”.

The artist, whose real name is Tahlia Barnet, spoke to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac following the release of her new single ‘Sad Day‘. During the chat, twigs explained that she’s become more at ease with herself in recent years.

“It’s becoming apparent as I get older and as I get to know myself, it’s okay not to feel amazing all the time,” she told Mac.

“It’s okay for me, as a woman of colour, not to feel like a Nubian queen all the time, who’s perfectly sitting on my throne of greatness.”

twigs continued: “It’s just not my reality, but yet I know that I’m still perfect the way that I am, and I know that I still can do whatever I want, and I can dream big and I can achieve my dreams. And that has nothing to do with my completeness in the moment.”

Referring to the lyrics “I’ve never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi” from her track ‘Home With You‘, the singer revealed the meaning behind the line.

“I think that’s what I mean by ‘I’ve never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi.’ I haven’t,” she said, “and now in this age where we’re obsessed with superheroes and all these huge franchises making these amazing big films, I’m yet to see a female character who is beautifully strong and perfect and flawed and is a full range.”

Twigs went on to say that “even our idea of what a pop star is or idea of what a female icon is is often very complete.”

FKA twigs’ second album ‘MAGDALENE’, meanwhile, is set to arrive this Friday. The project marks her first full-length record in five years and follows on from 2014’s ‘LP1’.

For help and advice on mental health: