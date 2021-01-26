FKA twigs opens up on “horrific” racial abuse she faced while dating Robert Pattinson

FKA twigs has said she was targeted with vile racist abuse during her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

The singer, who was engaged to the actor before their split in 2017, said she was subjected to “hurtful and ignorant” comments from some of his fans during their three-year relationship.

Speaking to Louis Theroux on the Grounded podcast, Twigs said: “People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet.”

“He was their white Prince Charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde.”

Opening up on how the abuse affected her, Twigs went on: “It’s essentially bullying and it does affect you psychologically.”

She went on to explain that she would never “deny” her past relationships, but admitted that neither of them should be “defined” by their time together.

“I’m not trying to deny my history, I just think it’s important that I’m not defined by it, because he doesn’t have to be defined by it,” she said.

In the same interview with Theroux the singer opened up about her past relationship with Shia LaBeouf, saying he made her “feel like the worst person ever”.

Last month (December 11), the musician filed a lawsuit against the actor, accusing him of “relentless abuse” during their former relationship, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

LaBeouf responded to Twigs’ allegations, and those of another ex-girlfriend Karolyn Pho, at the time, saying that “many of these allegations are not true”, but said that he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done”.

Speaking on the podcast, Twigs said she wanted to speak out about her experiences “because it is something in society that’s a really big problem and it’s really common, but for some reason, we don’t talk about it”.