News Music News

FKA Twigs performs ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘Cellophane’ at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show

She wore wore a jewel-encrusted Valentino outfit

Charlotte Krol
Listen to FKA Twigs' jittering new song 'sad day'

FKA Twigs made a surprise appearance the first day of the menswear edition of Paris Fashion Week with a performance for Valentino.

The artist wore a head-to-toe, jewel-encrusted outfit made by the Italian fashion brand and performed two songs from her latest album ‘Magdalene‘: ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘cellophane’.

Dazed reports that as today’s (January 16) show closed, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli took his final lap of the runway “hand-in-hand with twigs as the likes of Luka Sabbat, Evan Mock, and rising musician Ama Lou applauded enthusiastically.”

Advertisement

In other news, the performer recently opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles, saying that “it’s OK not to feel amazing all the time”.

The artist, whose real name is Tahlia Barnet, spoke to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac following the release of her new single ‘Sad Day‘ in November 2019. During the chat, twigs explained that she’s become more at ease with herself in recent years.

“It’s becoming apparent as I get older and as I get to know myself, it’s okay not to feel amazing all the time,” she told Mac.

More recently Twigs has been announced for Coachella music festival 2020, which will see headline sets by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Wolf Alice to “start recording new album next month,” says label manager

Andrew Trendell -
“I feel like this is going to be a great expression"
Read more
Music Interviews

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan on new Humanist collaboration and his 2020 plans

Andrew Trendell -
"I’m always looking for someone to take me out of my comfort zone"
Read more
The Big Read

The Big Read – The Big Moon: “Everything feels big, strange, and very scary”

El Hunt -
After reinvigorating indie with their 2017 debut, The Big Moon return with the super slick ‘Walking Like We Do’,
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.