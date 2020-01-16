FKA Twigs performs ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘Cellophane’ at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show

FKA Twigs made a surprise appearance the first day of the menswear edition of Paris Fashion Week with a performance for Valentino.

The artist wore a head-to-toe, jewel-encrusted outfit made by the Italian fashion brand and performed two songs from her latest album ‘Magdalene‘: ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘cellophane’.

Dazed reports that as today’s (January 16) show closed, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli took his final lap of the runway “hand-in-hand with twigs as the likes of Luka Sabbat, Evan Mock, and rising musician Ama Lou applauded enthusiastically.”

In other news, the performer recently opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles, saying that “it’s OK not to feel amazing all the time”.

The artist, whose real name is Tahlia Barnet, spoke to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac following the release of her new single ‘Sad Day‘ in November 2019. During the chat, twigs explained that she’s become more at ease with herself in recent years.

“It’s becoming apparent as I get older and as I get to know myself, it’s okay not to feel amazing all the time,” she told Mac.

More recently Twigs has been announced for Coachella music festival 2020, which will see headline sets by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.