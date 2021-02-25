FKA twigs says she is working on a martial arts TV series

FKA twigs has revealed she is working on a television series centred around martial arts.

During an interview with I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, published in The Face, twigs described the project as a “martial arts TV series which is very much centred around outsiders. And the idea of wanting to fit in but not being able to”.

“I’ve been putting a lot of research into the way that the Black community and the Chinese martial arts community have a really deep connection. It goes into music: the Wu-Tang Clan came together almost through martial arts,” she said.

Not much else has been revealed about the show, except that the intellectual property was bought by US network FX, and it was “off the back” of the music video for her track ‘sad day’. Throughout the clip, twigs is seen sword fighting with dancer Teake.

Elsewhere during the interview, the singer discussed her forthcoming song with Pa Salieu, whom she said was her favourite artist at the moment.

“I feel like there’s a lot of love and joy in his music, but it still feels like he’s very truthful to his experience. I think I’m really craving truth, which can be dark, but it’s not grim, it’s not heavy,” she said.

“He tells the truth and it’s got depth. Somehow it’s uplifting and I think his lyrics aren’t the average thing that you talk about. And his voice is so good.”

In an NME cover story in January, Salieu had discussed working with twigs, whom he met in the studio last year. “She was humble,” he recalled of their meet-up and collaboration. “She’s got nothing to gain over me; you feel the energy.”

Twigs recently sued Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress throughout their relationship, which took place between 2018 and 2019.

FKA twigs released her latest single, ‘Don’t Judge Me’ with Headie One & Fred Again, earlier this year.