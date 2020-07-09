FKA twigs shares new short film ‘We Are The Womxn’

FKA twigs has shared a new short film – watch ‘We Are The Womxn’ below.

Created as part of with WeTransfer’s WePresent series, the film explores “the dynamic healing of womxn of colour,” following twigs to her 2019 performance at the Afropunk Festival in Atlanta.

Directed by Ivar Wigan, the film documents the Afropunk set, and then travels to Blue Flame, a notorious Atlanta landmark and the city’s first Black strip club.

“I’m actually pretty shy but I felt so encouraged to dance and enjoy my body by all the amazing womxn who came together,” twigs says of her experience of shooting the film.

“I particularly bonded with one dancer at Blue Flame [named] Kharisma. She had such vibrant energy and at the beginning of the night she called the other girls on to the stage to be admired and supported in their expression.

“My experience at the Blue Flame solidified that, although historically womxn are often pitched against each other for their looks or their assets by the patriarchy, when left to our own devices we are incredibly nurturing and healing for each other.”

Discussing her reason for holding the second part of her “all-female and femme sacred moon dance” at the Blue Flame, twigs explains that she wanted to “honour the heritage of pole dancing, and “to create a matriarchal dominance in a space that’s usually filled with, and run by, male energy”.

The new film marks the end of the campaign for FKA twigs’ second album, 2019’s ‘Magdalene’.

Giving the album a five-star review, NME wrote: “Tahliah Barnett’s been to tabloid hell and back and experienced gruelling ill-health, all of which is explored on her huge, panoramic second album.”

twigs performed album standout ‘Cellophane’ at the NME Awards 2020 at London’s Brixton Academy back in February. She has since said that she “might make a mixtape” to follow-up ‘Magdalene’.