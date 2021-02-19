Fka twigs shuts down TV host Gayle King over Shia LaBeouf question

FKA twigs offered a defiant response to a question posed to her by Gayle King during her first TV interview since she levelled allegations of abuse against Shia LaBeouf.
The singer, real name Tahlia Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf last year in which she accused him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. The actor has since denied all of the allegations.
Appearing on CBS This Morning, Twigs was asked by King: “Nobody who’s been in this position likes this question, and I often wonder if it’s even appropriate to ask… why didn’t you leave?”
Twigs then replied: “I know that you’re asking it out of love, but like, I’m just going to make a stance and say I’m not going to answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser: ‘Why are you holding someone hostage with abuse?’”
She went on: “People say, ‘Oh, it can’t have been that bad, because she would’ve left.’ And it’s like, no, because it was that bad, I couldn’t leave.”
Gayle King asks FKA Twigs why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf:
"I think we have to stop asking that question. I'm going to make a stance and say that I'm not going to answer that question… because the question should really be to the abuser: Why are you holding someone hostage?" pic.twitter.com/qG84auSHV2
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021
Last week LaBeouf’s legal team said he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”.
The actor’s lawyers went on to say in legal papers that Barnett’s sexual battery claims should be dismissed as “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual” and denied the musician had suffered any injuries or damages.
The document, obtained by People, reportedly asks Barnett to be ordered to pay Shia LaBeouf’s legal costs.
Speaking in a new interview with ELLE, Barnett also detailed her past relationship and accused LaBeouf of adopting “calculated, systematic, tricky, and maze-like” tactics in order to control her.
If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, call the following for help:
Domestic Violence Assist – 0800 195 8699
National Centre for Domestic Violence – 0800 970 2070
Victim Support – 0808 168 9 111