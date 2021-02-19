Fka twigs shuts down TV host Gayle King over Shia LaBeouf question

Twigs then replied: “I know that you’re asking it out of love, but like, I’m just going to make a stance and say I’m not going to answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser: ‘Why are you holding someone hostage with abuse?’”

She went on: “People say, ‘Oh, it can’t have been that bad, because she would’ve left.’ And it’s like, no, because it was that bad, I couldn’t leave.”

Last week LaBeouf’s legal team said he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”.

The actor’s lawyers went on to say in legal papers that Barnett’s sexual battery claims should be dismissed as “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual” and denied the musician had suffered any injuries or damages.

The document, obtained by People, reportedly asks Barnett to be ordered to pay Shia LaBeouf’s legal costs.

Speaking in a new interview with ELLE, Barnett also detailed her past relationship and accused LaBeouf of adopting “calculated, systematic, tricky, and maze-like” tactics in order to control her.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, call the following for help:

Domestic Violence Assist – 0800 195 8699

National Centre for Domestic Violence – 0800 970 2070

Victim Support – 0808 168 9 111