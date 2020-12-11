FKA Twigs sues Shia LeBeouf, alleging “relentless” abusive relationship

FKA Twigs has sued actor Shia LaBeouf, whom she used to date, accusing him of “relentless abuse” during their relationship.

The musician filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court today (December 11) in which she accused the actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

According to an article posted by The New York Times, at the centre of the lawsuit is a trip the two took in 2019, throughout which it’s alleged that LeBeouf was repeatedly abusive – once waking Twigs up in the middle of the night, choking her.

On the way back from the trip, the lawsuit alleges LaBeouf was driving a car recklessly with Twigs in the passenger seat, removed his seatbelt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him.

The lawsuit also claims that after Twigs begged to be let out of the car, the two pulled over at a gas station and she removed her bags. Afterwards, LaBeouf allegedly followed and physically assaulted her before forcing her back into the car.

Speaking to The New York Times, Twigs says that in a relationship lasting just over a year LaBeouf abused her physically, emotionally and mentally a number of times.

“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” she said.

In an email to the newspaper, LaBeouf responded to Twigs’ claims as well as those of another former girlfriend Karolyn Pho who has also accused him of abusive behaviour.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel,” LaBeouf said. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can say.”

The lawsuit also accuses LaBeouf of knowingly giving Twigs a sexually transmitted disease, and says that he kept a loaded firearm by his bed, that he didn’t let her wear clothing to bed, and would deprive her of sleep. Twigs also told The New York Times that LaBeouf would squeeze or grab her to the point of bruising.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” Twigs said.

“I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

Pho alleged to The New York Times that LaBeouf once drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her to the point that she bled.

In response, LaBeouf told the newspaper that “many of these allegations are not true”, but said that he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done”.