FKA twigs teases new The Weeknd collaboration ‘Tears In The Club’

FKA twigs has teased a new collaboration with The Weeknd – listen to a snippet of ‘Tears In The Club’ below.

The singer returned last month with new track ‘Measure Of A Man’, which features Central Cee and appears in upcoming film The King’s Man.

Yesterday (December 12), twigs took to TikTok to share a snippet of a new song called ‘Tears In The Club’, alongside the caption “pre-game” and footage of her applying lipstick in the mirror.

Advertisement

Though no release date or mention of The Weeknd was revealed in the TikTok post, fans online have discovered a longer clip of the song, which features a verse from Abel Tesfaye.

See both posts below.

1 minute snippet of ‘Tears in the Club’ By FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd pic.twitter.com/GmylzunQMK — shae (@repctrl) December 13, 2021

Elsewhere, twigs recently shared an insight into her upcoming “deep, emotional and honest” mixtape, which has yet to receive a release date and will act as the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘Magdalene’.

It came after twigs confirmed back in October that she had written a full album over lockdown.

Advertisement

Speaking about the themes of the new mixtape, Twigs said: “It’s really deep, emotional and honest, but hopefully more golden tears than blue. I channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing.

“I made my next project thinking about all of u and my friends. It’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.”

Of the potential guests and collaborators on the new mixtape, Twigs named Koreless, El Guincho, Cirkut, Mike Dean, Arca and “lots [of] beautiful others to be revealed soon, and some stun and special collabs”.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, released his latest album ‘After Hours’ in March 2020. Its second single ‘Blinding Lights’ became the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 song of all time last month.

He then shared the first taste of his forthcoming fifth studio effort over the summer with ‘Take My Breath’. He has since teamed up with Swedish House Mafia and Post Malone on ‘Moth To A Flame’ and ‘One Right Now’ respectively.

Last month, he said his new album was almost complete, revealing that the “only thing missing is a couple [of] characters that are key to the narrative”.