FKA Twigs teases release of new music this week

FKA Twigs has taken to Instagram to tease the release of new music this week, almost two years after the release of her second album ‘MAGDALENE’.

The short post was accompanied by a selfie of Twigs – real name Tahliah Barnett – with the caption: “did someone say they wanted new music? might have something for you this week…”. Read the post below.

Information on new music from the singer is scarce at the moment. In November last year, Barnett revealed she had recorded a new song with Dua Lipa that the latter then teased in their ‘Studio 2054’ live-stream. Barnett shared the snippet to her Instagram below.

Pa Salieu revealed to NME for a Big Read interview earlier this month he had worked with Barnett in the studio last year, pictured with her in June.

“She was humble,” he recalled of their eventual meet-up and collaboration. “She’s got nothing to gain over me; you feel the energy.”

Barnett is set to launch her own Sonos Radio show next month, entitled Main Squeeze, and featuring tracks from the likes of Ashanti, Pink Floyd and Larry Heard.

Barnett recently sued Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress throughout their relationship, which took place between 2018 and 2019.

In a lengthy message posted to Twitter and Instagram after news of the lawsuit broke, Twigs wrote: “it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me.

“which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

In response to Twigs’ allegations, which were reported in the New York Times, LaBeouf said, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can say.”