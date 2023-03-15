FKA Twigs teases sultry unreleased track in new Calvin Klein campaign

FKA Twigs has teased a clip of an new unreleased song that is being used in a Calvin Klein campaign.

The new song, whose title has not yet been revealed, is the first release from Twigs since ‘Killer’ back in June 2022. Her recent mixtape ‘Caprisongs’ was released at the beginning of that year.

The artist also appears in the campaign itself, with the black-and-white visuals accompanying the teaser showing her modelling Calvin Klein underwear.

Twigs took to Twitter to give her thoughts on the campaign. “it’s an honour to be the new face of @calvinklein and to have worked so closely with some of my dearest friends to create something that i believe reflects me as a woman and artist,” she wrote.

it’s an honour to be the new face of @calvinklein and to have worked so closely with some of my dearest friends to create something that i believe reflects me as a woman and artist #ad pic.twitter.com/N9ElliuND6 — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) March 15, 2023

You can see the teaser on Calvin Klein’s Twitter page below:

volume up. Calvins or nothing @FKAtwigs. featuring a new unreleased track. pic.twitter.com/gOjEUJnrr9 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 15, 2023

FKA Twigs has recently been announced for several festival line-ups for the summer, including Øya Festival in Oslo, Norway, Helsinki, Finland’s Flow Festival and Primavera Sound.

The artist has also been working on a remake of The Crow alongside It‘s Bill Skarsgård. Filming reportedly wrapped in Prague back in October, taking in locations such as the Czech Republic capital’s Rudolfinum concert hall, the Jewish Quarter, the Municipal House and the Main Train Station.

The film is being helmed by Rupert Sanders, who previously directed Snow White And The Huntsman and Ghost In The Shell.

The original 1994 film starred Brandon Lee in the lead role of Eric Draven, who was fatally wounded on set as a result of a prop gun accident. However, he had filmed most of his scenes prior to his death.