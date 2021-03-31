FKA twigs thanks Lil Nas X for acknowledging ‘Cellophane’ inspiration for ‘Montero’ video

FKA twigs has thanked Lil Nas X for acknowledging her music video for ‘Cellophane’ and the inspiration it served for his recently released video for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Fans had observed similarities between both videos in the scenes where the artists fall from sky into the depths while pole-dancing. Earlier this week, ‘Cellophane’ director Andrew Thomas Huang addressed the comparison in a series of tweets, in which he urged major record labels to “respect directors, uphold artistic accountability and honor the ingenuity of artists”.

Advertisement

Twigs has since revealed in an Instagram post on March 30 that she has spoken to Lil Nas X, and thanked him for acknowledging that the ‘Montero’ video was inspired by ‘Cellophane’, which was released in 2019.

She wrote, “Thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video!”

“I think what you have done is amazing and i fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. Legend status.”

FKA twigs also thanked “the sex workers and strippers, who provided the physical language to make both videos possible”. With the partnership of SWARM, the group she highlighted in her Instagram post, the artist launched a GoFundMe campaign last August to raise funds for sex workers affected by the pandemic.

Advertisement

In a post of his own, Lil Nas X called the ‘Cellophane’ video “a masterpiece”, saying that he was “not aware that the visual would serve as inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video”.

“I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as I was not aware they were so close. Was only excited for the video to come out,” he added.

Upon its release last Friday, the ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ video has drawn criticism from conservatives for the video’s religious imagery. Lil Nas X has responded to the outcry, at one point saying “Me sliding down a CGI pole isn’t what’s destroying society.”

Shortly after the release of ‘Montero’, Lil Nas X collaborated with the Brooklyn company MSCHF on limited edition line of “Satan shoes”, a customised pair of Nike sneakers that featured devilish imagery in its design as well as drops of human blood. Nike has since sued MSCHF for trademark infringement.