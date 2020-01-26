FKA twigs will perform at the Grammy ceremony tonight for a tribute to Prince.

The artist shared the news that she will perform alongside Sheila E. and Usher for the tribute during an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show.

Earlier this month (January 9), the Grammys announced that they would also be hosting an all-star tribute concert for Prince two days after the 2020 ceremony. Artists on the bill for Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince include: Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Beck, Usher, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, and Mavis Staples.

Advertisement

Sheila E. and her band will be supporting most performers as well as playing their own set. The longtime Prince collaborator will also serve as musical director alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the performance earlier this month, Sheila E. said: “I was very honoured to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome.”

Common, H.E.R., John Legend, Gary Clark, Jr., Juanes, and Earth, Wind & Fire will also perform at the gig. It is also being reported that Prince’s former band the Revolution will also be involved.

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness – regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” a statement from the Grammys read at the time.

“With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honoured to pay tribute to his legacy.”

Advertisement

The Grammys will take place on January 27 with nominations led by Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Little Nas X. Confirmed performers on the night include the likes of Lizzo and Demi Lovato.