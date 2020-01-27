FKA Twigs says she wasn’t asked to sing during Prince tribute at 2020 Grammys

FKA Twigs has said she wasn’t asked to sing during the Prince tribute at the 2020 Grammys tonight (January 26).

The musician took part in a segment that honoured the late musician and also featured Usher and Sheila E. However, some viewers were confused about why Twigs was just dancing and not singing during the performance.

On Twitter after the ceremony ended, Twigs explained the situation saying: “of course i wanted to sing at the grammys. i wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x.”

However, Sheila E told USA Today that Twigs was supposed to sing in the performance but had said she would rather dance after undertaking some rehearsals. “She didn’t want to sing,” she said. “First she wanted to, but then she didn’t want to when we ran through it because she didn’t have a [microphone] pack and [in-ear monitors], so she couldn’t hear. And she would rather have danced – which is what we asked her as well. She chose not to, she said ‘No, I’m OK.’ “

During the tribute, Usher, Sheila E and Twigs performed versions of Prince’s ‘Little Red Corvette’, ‘Kiss’, and ‘When Doves Cry’. The performance drew mixed reactions on Twitter, with some viewers unhappy with the Grammys’ choice of male performer.

“Usher this ain’t it,” tweeted one user. “Prince is rolling around in his grave.”

Another added: “a prince tribute and the person you call is usher? I guess…” See more reactions below.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Billie Eilish took a clean sweep of the Big Four awards of the night – Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

The pop star also gave her debut performance at the Grammys, delivering a piano-led version of ‘When The Party’s Over’ on which she was accompanied by her brother and collaborator Finneas.